TCW Group Inc. Reduces Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $180.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.30.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

