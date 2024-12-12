TCW Group Inc. Sells 216 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $158.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.51 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.515 per share. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.68.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

