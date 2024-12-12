TCW Group Inc. Sells 41,593 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,593 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.5 %

Blackstone stock opened at $192.46 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.09 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 118.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $174.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

