TD Cowen Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $115.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BJ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.66. 394,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,221,502.24. This represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

