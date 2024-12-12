TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 1,386 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $27,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $37.74 on Thursday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

