TD Private Client Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 779.5% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 438,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

