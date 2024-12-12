TD Private Client Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after buying an additional 490,187 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,367.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 367,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,755,000 after acquiring an additional 361,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after acquiring an additional 324,033 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 134.5% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 250,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the second quarter worth $13,306,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.07. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

