TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 3,615 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500,359 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,184,013,000 after acquiring an additional 893,652 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,768 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,238,477 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 237,976 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,286,812 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $998,767,000 after buying an additional 2,056,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,498,209 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,365,000 after buying an additional 1,601,747 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This trade represents a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

