TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Investment Management raised its position in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $361.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.84 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.83.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

