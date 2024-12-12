TD Private Client Wealth LLC Sells 994 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 40.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.59.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $116.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.36 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

