TDb Split (TSE:XTD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

TDb Split Corp. (TSE:XTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 7168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

TDb Split Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.10.

About TDb Split

TDb Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of a company operating in the banking sector. It primarily invests in the common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

