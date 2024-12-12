Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,060 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 1.8% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Kroger by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Kroger by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 461,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,439,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Kroger by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 354,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after buying an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $61.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares in the company, valued at $784,715.40. This trade represents a 32.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,490 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kroger from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

