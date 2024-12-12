Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,951 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 229,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 24,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 51,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

