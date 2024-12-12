Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $25.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

