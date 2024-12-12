Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 365.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,307 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $133.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average of $117.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $2,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,767.60. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This trade represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,689 shares of company stock worth $5,377,431 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

