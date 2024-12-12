Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 120,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,908,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 763.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $117.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $126.23.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

