Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,329.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.5 %

SJM stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

