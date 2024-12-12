Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 227,200 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of Avantor worth $18,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.55. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

About Avantor



Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

