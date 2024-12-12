Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $23.01 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.1% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.27.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,474.64. This represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,196 shares of company stock valued at $131,015,818. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DASH opened at $176.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.33 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of -392.02, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

