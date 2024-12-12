Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.16% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $192.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.25 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $257.40.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.59 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.58.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

