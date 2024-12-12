Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,013 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $14,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,507,296,000. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $293,699,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $292.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.15.

GE Vernova Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $343.88 on Thursday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.90.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.