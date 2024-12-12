Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 32,719 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,719 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.6% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,972 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $168.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

