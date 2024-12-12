TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 133,775 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.93% of TechnipFMC worth $215,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 203.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 59.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $30.93 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.63%. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

