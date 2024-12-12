Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 171.0% from the November 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 2.4 %

Telecom Italia Company Profile

OTCMKTS:TIIAY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,440. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

