Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,398,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 809,968 shares.The stock last traded at $8.29 and had previously closed at $8.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIV. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 230,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

