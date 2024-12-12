Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Telkom SA SOC Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

About Telkom SA SOC

(Get Free Report)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.