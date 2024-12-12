Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Plans Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:HRTS)

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4693 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.
Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HRTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. 16,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93.
Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.