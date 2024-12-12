Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Plans Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:HRTS)

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4693 per share on Thursday, December 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. 16,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

