Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,229,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,330,919 shares.The stock last traded at $44.95 and had previously closed at $43.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEM shares. Bank of America cut Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempus AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

In other Tempus AI news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $16,999,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,263,084.55. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

