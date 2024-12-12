TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 86964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

TeraGo Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

