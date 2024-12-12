Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the November 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Terna Price Performance

Terna stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,461. Terna has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

Terna Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.3798 dividend. This is an increase from Terna’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

