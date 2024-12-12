Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRNO. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $63.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 45.37%. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,599,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,666 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,327,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,587,000 after acquiring an additional 935,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,064,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 339.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 611,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after purchasing an additional 472,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the period.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.