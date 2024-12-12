Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Territorial Bancorp last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from Territorial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 786,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 146,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

