Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $975,191.26 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00.

Tesla Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $424.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $424.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 17.3% in the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $14,700,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 23.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 8,200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,089.8% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tesla from $287.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

