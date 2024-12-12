Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.87. 623,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 682,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEAT. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $939,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the second quarter worth about $939,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the third quarter worth about $423,000.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

