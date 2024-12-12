The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) to Strong Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

freenet Price Performance

Shares of freenet stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. freenet has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $679.75 million during the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 18.50%.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

