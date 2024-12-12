The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Price

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Get AZEK alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AZEK

AZEK Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 136,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AZEK has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 183.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.