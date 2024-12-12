The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Shares of XPO traded down $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $156.30. The stock had a trading volume of 226,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,482. XPO has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day moving average of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in XPO by 356.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

