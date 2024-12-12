The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $8.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.64% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

GOOS stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Canada Goose by 42.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,554,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,595,000 after buying an additional 1,667,750 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after acquiring an additional 81,090 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 602,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,332,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 55.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 118,291 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

