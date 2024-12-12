The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $86.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $96.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LYB. Mizuho reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.