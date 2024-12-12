The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Cut by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.5% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $421.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $418.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.