The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Trading Up 65.4% – Here’s What Happened

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 65.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 23.99 ($0.31). Approximately 298,928 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 166,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

The Parkmead Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of £24.04 million, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.09.

About The Parkmead Group

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Renewables. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment invests in oil and gas exploration and production assets.

