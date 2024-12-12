The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE PGR opened at $243.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $142.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $270.62.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.18. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Progressive from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 7,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total value of $1,964,096.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,384.69. The trade was a 33.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.09, for a total transaction of $2,680,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,539,110.22. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,839 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,965 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

