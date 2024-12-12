The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the November 15th total of 775,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of SGGEF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

