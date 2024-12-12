Thomas F. Cherry Sells 731 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 731 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $57,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,584. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CFFI stock opened at $79.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $255.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 11.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

