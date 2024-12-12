Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 351.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,469 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $29,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

