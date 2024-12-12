Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 908,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 232.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 14.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 5,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.83. 106,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,467. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.76 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

