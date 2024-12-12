Tidal Investments LLC Buys 780 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 68.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in AbbVie by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 82,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,015,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,428,000 after acquiring an additional 101,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in AbbVie by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 60,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

AbbVie stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.06. The stock had a trading volume of 526,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.29 and a 52-week high of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $307.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day moving average of $182.80.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partners raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

