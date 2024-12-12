Tidal Investments LLC Has $24.90 Million Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,377,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 92,764 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $24,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,868. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

