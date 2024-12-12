Tidal Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,767,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573,400 shares during the quarter. Seabridge Gold accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tidal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $46,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 862,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,088 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,720,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,717,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,898,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

NYSE SA traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,363. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

