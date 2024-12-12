Tidal Investments LLC Sells 114,535 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,011,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 114,535 shares during the period. Coeur Mining comprises approximately 0.9% of Tidal Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Coeur Mining worth $82,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 831.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 50.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 235,667 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 13.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 1,195,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,002,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

